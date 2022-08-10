MPs don't have the capacity to construct roads, my party is not in government - Agalga

Regional News of Wednesday, 10 August 2022

Source: Kwaching Agwaazeh

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Builsa North Constituency in the Upper East Region who doubles as a ranking member of the Defense and Interior Committee in parliament, Hon James Agalga, has said the construction of roads is beyond his capacity as a lawmaker.



According to him, his government is not in power and there is little he can do about the issue of poor road networks in his constituency. Adding that the only thing he can do as a Member of Parliament is to file urgent questions to drag the sector minister before parliament and he has done that on several times.



He was responding to questions in an interview on radio Builsa on Monday about the poor road network in his constituency.



“My brother the point is that it is also a concern to me so the fact is that the roads have not been done. So I don’t think there is anything I can tell you. I am not in government and I can only talk about it. You know MPs cannot construct roads,” he explained.



When asked what effort he is putting in to ensure that the poor road networks are addressed, Mr. Agalga stated that the issue has been put before Parliament but nothing has been done about it. He added that Navrongo to Wiesi road was awarded to a contractor in 2016 before the change of government and since then nothing meaningful has been on the road.



He urged his constituents to direct their plight and frustration to the NPP government.



The MP noted that "when you come to Builsa north it is not only Chuchuliga to Wiesi that has road problems, we have road problems all over, so sometimes you people should educate the people more. Let the people know. My accumulated Common Fund as an MP can’t construct a road. Look the work of an MP is to bring to the attention of the ministry, the challenges faced by the people. You people should educate our people to appreciate what we are doing so that they don’t put unnecessary pressure on us, no MP can construct roads.” What do you expect me to do? he quizzed.