MPs divided over Xavier Sosu’s battle with police

General News of Friday, 5 November 2021

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Some Parliamentarians have been sharing their views on the fracas between the Police and the Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu.



MP for Wa West and a former Chief Superintendent of Police, Peter Toobu, said the controversies would have been avoided if the Police had followed due process. He was worried the case was being sensationalized.



”Act 491, it is clearly stated that the organizers of any demonstration should be charged for any damage caused during the demonstration. This is the law, and the lawyer who is a Member of Parliament knows it well so there is no need for some level of sensationalism to get this simple law enforced and it is actually a misdemeanor” he stated.



The MP for Mpraeso, Davis Ansah Opoku said protests are legitimate means of expressing one’s frustrations over certain issues, as well as a means of releasing tension.



He said he had been part of a series of demonstrations in the past as a member of AFAG and felt Mr. Sosu should be left alone.



“I think that demonstrating is even a way of easing tension in society. Sometimes, you cannot control the demonstrators but to hold the Member of Parliament responsible for certain damages is not fair. We should all be responsible but the person who burnt the tyre must be held responsible unless the Police is able to establish that Lawyer Sosu took part in the exercise”, the MP stated.



