MPs clash over tall list for UN Conference

• Official number of Ghanaian delegates sent to COP26 according to the organisers is 330



• Some members of government have disputed the number



• MPs for South Dayi and Nsawam Adoagyir banter over the figure



Two Members of Parliament from the opposition and the ruling party have had a go over the list of Ghanaian delegations sent to the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26).



According to a provisional list by the organisers, the conference to be held between October 31, 2021, and November 12, 2021, saw a Ghanaian delegation of some 330 persons in attendance.



With the said number eliciting public contention, elements within the governing party and the government have come out to dispute the figure.



National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, in a recent post on Twitter sought to inquire from his followers what they made of the list.



“The news is that this Govt actually paid for and sent as many as 337 Officials to the ongoing Climate Change Summit in Glasgow. The conference will last for 2Weeks and ends on the 12th Nov. Is the Delegation too large? Let’s hear from you,” he tweeted.



But in a quick reaction to the question posed by his colleague, the MP for Nsawam Adoagyir, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, disputed the premise of Mr Dafeamekpor’s question stating that not all the participating Ghanaian delegates had their cost of travel catered for by the central government.



“Hon. I suggest you check your facts; I am aware of Civil Societies, Interest groups and other agencies that attended not on the account of Central Government. Your post is misleading and mischievous my brother,” Annoh-Dompreh replied.



Responding to the reaction of the Nsawam MP, Mr Defeamekpor clarified that the public criticism against the list is central to the role of the individuals presented and not necessarily about the number of people on the list.



“Bro, I checked the list. It’s like a Who-is-Who of Public Servants in this Country. Obviously, the criticism is not against Govt participation but lots of the participants have no business attending bro. For instance, why the tall list of Presidential Staffers?” the South Day MP stated.



Despite the raging division about the list and the disagreement by some members of government, the Ghanaian government is yet to make an official statement on the number of delegates sent to the COP 26.



