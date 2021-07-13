MPs car loan unconstitutional – John Kumah

General News of Tuesday, 13 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• John Kumah says it is unconstitutional for MPs to receive car loans



• He disclosed MPs like other Article 71 officeholders should be given official cars to use



• He stated that he has submitted a memo on the issue



John Kumah, MP for Ejisu, has stated that it is unconstitutional for MPs to receive loans as cars loans.



According to him, whilst other arms of government receive official vehicles to work with, it will not be fair for MPs to receive loans to buy their own cars and later pay the loans back.



Speaking on Citi TV, the Deputy Minister of Finance explained, “By what reason are you saying that instead of charging it on the consolidated fund, you are giving me a loan. Loans for what? Let’s treat MPs fairly…They don’t deserve loans, they deserve cars charged on the consolidated fund.”



He said, emoluments for Article 71 officeholders have existed since 1992, and the constitution provides that all entitlements must be provided from the consolidated fund, therefore, the practice by successive governments to give car loans to Members of Parliament and Council of State Members is illegal.



“It is illegal and unconstitutional and the fact that we have made mistakes in the past does not mean we should continue,” Kumah said.



The MP further disclosed, he has submitted a memo relating to the disbursement of car loans to MPs and will not hesitate, together with other colleague MPs who are opposed to the car loan, to take legal action to enforce the law.



“I have submitted a memo...We can go to court to enforce our rights, and I’m telling you, we will go to court if we have to,” the legislator stressed.



