MPs calling for Ofori-Atta’s removal are greedy and ‘selfish individuals’ – Janet Nabila

General News of Thursday, 27 October 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The General Secretary of PNC, Janet Asana Nabila, has described persons calling for the removal of Ken Ofori-Atta as Finance Minister as greedy individuals.



According to her, it is unfair for the entire nation to blame the Finance Minister for the current economic crisis when other institutions and persons equally played various roles.



Speaking on Angel FM’s Anopa Bofo Morning Show, the PNC scribe called on the nation to be united in tackling the economic challenges instead of playing the ‘blame game’.



In her view, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of the Parliament seeking Ofori-Atta’s resignation are doing so for selfish reasons.



Those MPs “are not seeking solutions, they are only trying to protect their seats”



She contends that most of Ghana’s problems emanate from parliament. They know what to do to help resolve the country’s problems but they are only interested in being united when they feel threatened as an institution according to Madam Nabila.



Reacting to the MPs’ call for the President to sack Ofori-Atta, Janet Nabila opined that this is not the time to experiment with a new Finance Minister.



“To me, the finance minister should not be changed because he has in-depth knowledge…we need people with experience… the person [Ofori-Atta] now knows a whole lot of things that if you bring a new person they wouldn’t know”, she told host of the show, Kwamina Sam Biney.



The General Secretary’s comments come at a time some Parliamentarians (MP) in the Majority caucus are calling on President Akufo-Addo to relieve Ken Ofori-Atta of duty following his abysmal performance.



Speaking in a press conference on Tuesday, leader of the MPs, Andy Appiah-Kubi stated that the call is a reflection of the views of the NPP caucus in parliament and the presidency has been duly notified.



“Notice is hereby served that until such persons as aforementioned are made to resign or removed from office, we members of the Majority caucus here in parliament will not participate in any business of government by or for the President [or] by any other minister.”



Mr Appiah-Kubi further threatened that “if our request is not responded to positively, we will not be present for the budget hearing, neither will we participate in the debate.”



However, President Akufo-Addo has asked for extra time for the minister to conclude talks with the IMF before his resignation is discussed.