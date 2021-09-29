MPs are not main development agents - NPP MP

Politics of Wednesday, 29 September 2021

Source: kingdomfmonline.com

The Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem North, Lawyer Andy Appiah Kubi, says the perception that Members of Parliament (MPs) are development agents is not entirely true.



According to him, the Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) are rather the ones responsible for development at the local level.



He, therefore, called on MPs to desist from creating the perception that they are development agents in the minds of their constituents.



“It’s not only the members of the general public who think [MPs] are development agents, but our own conduct feeds into that, wrongly or rightly,” Lawyer Andy Appiah Kubi exclusively told Kwaku Dawuro on ‘Anopa Nkomo’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7



“In high profile elections, it’s the face of the MP that’s out there. The MMDCEs, who are responsible for development at the local level, aren’t elected, so people see [the MPs] as the face of the area.”



He added: “We should learn useful lessons from our own conduct. We need the NCCE as a House to help us educate the populace out there that the Member of Parliament is not really a development agent."



"But of course, it also depends to a large extent on how we conduct ourselves in our activities.”



Several MPs lost their seats during the 2020 elections, with their constituents accusing them of poor performance in road construction and other areas.