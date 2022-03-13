MPs are elected to vote, not to debate – Adom-Otchere takes on Mahama over SC ruling

General News of Sunday, 13 March 2022

Stand-off in Parliament over E-levy



Supreme Court rules that sit-in Speaker can partake in voting



Mahama criticizes Supreme Court ruling



Good Evening Ghana’s Paul Adom-Otchere has shredded a statement by former President John Dramani Mahama which seeks to point out ‘the absurdity’ in the ruling by the Supreme Court.



The Supreme Court ruled that a Deputy Speaker of Parliament can partake in division, while presiding as Speaker.



Paul Adom-Otchere ‘respectfully disagrees’ with the NDC leader with the reasoning that his argument about sit-in speakers partaking in debates while presiding is perverse.



He illustrated on his show that the core duty of members of parliament is not to debate issues but rather to vote on them.



Whiles admitting that debates are part of the parliamentary process, Adom-Otchere opined that Mahama’s view is unhelpful because ultimately MPs are judged by their votes and not the debate.



“I beg your pardon, President Mahama, you have been an MP before, do all 275 MPs participate in a debate? I beg to differ, you can’t say that. The debate is nothing, it is the debate that is a decision of Parliament. The vote is the decision.



“People don’t elect you to go and debate, they elected you to go and make a decision. The debate is just a precursor. In fact, members of parliament are conversing when a debate is ongoing. That is why the Speaker will hit the table that honourable members I put the question and then everyone will focus. He will then say as many as in favour say aye and they respond. They may not have even been listening to the debate. They just ask their colleagues what’s being debated.



“When the Speaker says honourable members I put the question, that is when the responsibility of being an honourable member has accrued. It is technical and political. The MPs responsibility accrues when there is a vote, not debate,” he said.



John Mahama in his critique of the ruling by the Supreme Court said it could lead to absurdity.



John Mahama who described the ruling as shocking but not surprising in a Facebook post alluded to an analogy that he says defines the absurdity in the court’s ruling.



“If Deputy Speakers, because they are Members of Parliament, can vote while presiding as Speaker, they could as well be able to participate in any debate on the floor over which they are presiding.



“This is the absurdity into which the Supreme Court ruling leads us,” the former president wrote.



