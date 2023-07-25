MPs and appointees supporting Bawumia are doing so to protect their selfish interests – Kwesi Korang

Politics of Tuesday, 25 July 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Kwesi Korang, the founder and leader of Patriots Ghana, a non-governmental organisation, claims that several MPs on the Majority side who have declared their support for and follow Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia are not genuine.



He stated that these MPs are supporting the Vice President for selfish reasons.



In an interview with Kwabena Agyapong on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm’s Frontline, Alan Kyerematen’s campaign team member stated that the party should elect the former trades and industry minister as the presidential candidate because ”he has served, he sacrificed for the party, and it was his time to take over from President Akufo-Addo”.



He continued, “Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has benefited from the party and has been glorified, and yet some people are telling us that being vice president for eight years was not enough and that he deserves to be president.”



He said some persons are twisting the history of the NPP and painting Alan Cash as a newcomer in the NPP and elevating Dr. Bawumia above him.



He reminded party supporters of Alan’s sacrifice for the party and allowing the president to run in the presidential election when the party had no clear winner, and it was clear he could have defeated Akufo-Addo at the time.



He urged delegates to remember Alan and his sacrifices, saying, “Let us stop the thuggery and opulence by some of these government appointees and vote for Alan.” These appointees and MPs are looking out for their own interests rather than those of the party. To the delegates, I say that we must honour Alan for his sacrifices, or else someone from the NDC will come with money and be elected as a leader while those who have sacrificed for the party will have no place in the party.