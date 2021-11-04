MPs, NDC executives, sympathizers join Mahama Ayariga in Bawku for his mother’s burial

Politics of Thursday, 4 November 2021

Source: Attractive Mustapha, Contributor

Some Members of Parliament, Executives of the opposition National Democratic Congress and scores of sympathizers stormed the Bawku Central constituency in the Upper East Region to mourn with the former Minister for Youth and Sports and incumbent Member of Parliament Hon. Mahama Ayariga on the loss of his mother, Madam Charity Boya.



The dignitaries who were at the funeral include the Minority leader Hon Haruna Iddrisu, ranking Member for the Foreign Affairs Committee Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Joyce Mogtari Bawah, Aide and Spokesperson to ex-president Mahama, ranking member for Interior Hon. James Agalga, Bolga Central MP Hon Isaac Adongo, former Deputy AG Dominic Ayine, members from the ruling New Patriotic Party side and Representatives from the ECOWAS Parliament.



The National Democratic Congress was well represented at the funeral as sympathizers from the rank and file of the party from the Branch level through to the national level joined the Ayariga family to bury their beloved mother. Notable among them were first Vice-Chairman Chief Sofo Azorka, Director of elections Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, Alhaji Hudu Yahaya, Felix Ofosu Kwakye, Stan Dogbe and others.







Madam Charity Boya Abdulai was a mother of four including the Bawku Central MP as the eldest, Faisal Ayariga a Banker, Zeinab Ayariga who is also a Lawyer and Osman Ayariga, an Architect.