MP wants personal security studies taught in basic schools

The Member of Parliament for Wa West Constituency and a former executive secretary to the Inspector general of Police (IGP), Peter Lanchene Toobu, has reiterated the need for personal security studies to be taught in basic schools.



This statement by the lawmaker is in line with the current threats of terrorism in the country.



The National Security Ministry has asked the general public to be vigilant as terrorists have targeted Ghana.



A statement signed by the sector minister, Albert Kan Dapaah, on Tuesday, May 17, noted that the recent attacks in neighbouring countries have made Ghana a target of extremist groups.



“The Ministry of National Security will like to draw the attention of the general public to the growing threat of terrorism in our sub-region and urge everyone to be vigilant and extra careful about their personal and community security.”



This statement comes after an earlier alert by the National Security Ministry to churches and mosques.



According to the statement, the measures instituted include installation of Closed-Circuit Televisions (CCTVs) in churches, as well as engaging the services of accredited private security agencies.



“In view of the growing threats of terrorism from the subregion and the expansionist drive of terrorist groups towards Coastal West African states, with a renewed modus operandi of targeting public gatherings including places of worship, it is imperative that precautional measures are taken by all stakeholders,” a statement from the national security to the church said.



In an interview with sit-in-host for Atinka FM’s AM Drive Nana Owoahene Acheampong, Peter Lanchene Toobu, stated that the introduction of personal security studies in basic schools will equip students with the needed knowledge on security.



According to Peter Lanchene Toobu, introduction of personal security studies in basic schools will produce a security conscious population to assist the security services in the fight against terrorism and other security related crimes.



“For the past two years I have been advocating for the introduction of personal security studies from the basic schools to the secondary schools. The study of security in the universities should be a choice but the study of personal security in the basic schools should be mandatory. This will help produce a security conscious population to assist the security services”, Toobu told Nana Owoahene Acheampong.