MP's Entrepreneurship Initiative : Oforikrom MP donates industrial machines to 120 artisans

Regional News of Thursday, 4 August 2022

Source: Joseph Marfo

As part of his Founder's Day Celebration, the member of parliament (MP) for Oforikrom Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Dr Emmanuel Kwabena Marfo has donated items worth thousands of Ghana Cedis to 120 artisans in his constituency.



The rationale behind the donation is to resource the artisans to have entrepreneurial skills as well as help them establish themselves well in their field of operation.



At a ceremony dubbed: first phase of 'MP's Entrepreneurship Initiative 2022' held on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Odiuom within the Oforikrom constituency, the lawmaker distributed Hairdryers and Sinks each, to 25 Hairdressers.



He also gave away industrial Sewing machines and Hand machines to 45 dressmakers, each.



Dr Emmanuel Marfo further allocated 5 barbering machines to 5 Barbers.



Four University graduates who have created their own jobs were given a sum total of GHc9,000 to expand their businesses.



The legislator again distributed cosmetological materials to each cosmetologist (make-up artists) numbering over 23 to facilitate their work.



He also released an undisclosed amount of money to more than 15 other artisans to start up a business.



As part of his quest to develop communities under his jurisdiction, he issued out 5 electricity bulbs to each of the 15 Assembly members in his constituency.



Speaking to the media after the ceremony, the MP expressed, "It's always necessary to give a helping hand to people who are willing to have Entrepreneurship skills".



According to him, he is committed to assisting people who have obtained entrepreneurial skills.



He disclosed that the 2nd phase of the 'MP's 'Entrepreneurship Initiative' would be embarked on and he's looking forward to helping about 200 people.



"The second phase of this initiative will be done and I look forward to supporting about 200 people ." Dr Marfo stated.

Oduom Chief, Nana Osei Mensah III who was the invited guest of honour on the other hand commended the Oforikrom lawmaker for the kind gesture.



He however advised the beneficiaries to put the monies they have received into good use. He also entreated them to keep and maintain the machines for their own benefit.