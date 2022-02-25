MP offers GHC72k scholarship to 69 students in Salaga-South Constituency

Regional News of Friday, 25 February 2022

Source: Malik Muhaq Mudeen, Contributor

The Member of Parliament for Salaga-South Constituency Hon. Hajia Zuwera Mohammed Ibrahimah, on Monday 21st February 2022, presented an amount of Seventy -Two Thousand, One Hundred and Two Ghana Cedis (GHC 72,102.00) to Sixty Nine (69) Tertiary students from her constituency to assist with their school fees payment.



The Sixty -Nine (69) beneficiaries comprised of Twenty-Two (22) Females and Forty-Seven (47) Males currently pursuing various courses at the country's public universities and colleges of education, including Medicine, Computer Science, Medical Laboratory, Pharmacy, Physician Assistant, Biochemistry, Communication, Business Administration, Political Science, ICT Education, History, Gonja, Public Health, Mathematics, English Language, Nursing, Midwifery among other courses.



Speaking at a short ceremony to present the scholarship at the East Gonja Municipal Assembly Conference Hall, the MP said, "I place priority on education and human capital development; it is for this reason that I make a commitment towards supporting education in the constituency. I am committed to continue prioritizing education and to make support systems available so you can attain your academic goals." The MP further indicated that the initiative is to cushion the students in pursuing tertiary education in the Municipality.



Alhaji Adam Kawurbi, who represented the East Gonja Municipal Director of Education, praised the Hon. Hajia Zuwera Mohammed Ibrahimah for the kind gesture and encouraged the beneficiaries to take advantage of the support and study very hard.



A representative of the Municipal Chief Executive, Hon Mohammed Nurudeen Jaarah, who doubles as Presiding Member for the East Gonja Municipal Assembly, indicated that" this is the first time we are seeing an MP mobilizing tertiary students together with their parents and presenting scholarship support for them in the Municipality" he further expressed his joy over the transparent manner in which the money was disbursed.



On behalf of all the female beneficiaries, Madam Fatimah Ahmed, who is a first-year BSc Physician Assistant student at the University for Development Studies, thanked the MP for supporting their education and prayed for Allah to continue blessing her good works.



Another beneficiary, Mr. Wahabu Yakubu, a second-year B.A Gonja and Linguistics Education student at the University of Education, Winneba, on behalf of all the male beneficiaries, expressed their appreciation for the gesture from the MP and assured her that they would return and help the Municipality upon completion of their courses.



Some elated and excited parents and opinion leaders at the function were full of praise for the MP for the roll-out of the scheme.



Present at the event were some assemblymen, including Hon Mahama Yussif Assemblyman for Machera Electoral area, Hon Abdulai Yakubu Gowan Assemblyman for Nfabaso Electoral area., Hon Hafisu Issahaku of Gbetekpo Electoral Area, Hon Alhassan Abdulai of Masaka Electoral area, Hon Yussif Murtala Kanankamade of Kafaba No.2 Electoral area, Alhaji Inusah Mahama, Savannah Regional Youth Organizer, Alhaji Awudu Abbah, Acting Constituency Chairman, among other party executives.