MP narrates why he couldn’t cast a vote in NPP Super Delegates Conference

Politics of Saturday, 26 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

As vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia thrives in the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) super delegates conference with an overwhelming lead, the Member of Parliament for Atwima Nwabiagya South, Emmanuel Agyei Ahwere, is very disappointed as he could not cast his vote in the elections.



According to him, he was out of the country prior to the elections but forced his way into the country with the hope of arriving on time to cast his vote for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



He explained that upon his arrival, he had to attend a funeral in his constituency, and rushed to the polling station to vote afterward, only to be told that he arrived too late.



Speaking in an interview with Citi News, Emmanuel Agyei Ahwere expressed disappointment in his inability to vote for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



He however noted that the absence of his vote would not have any effect on the chances of the vice president’s ambition to become the flagbearer of the party.



“I had a very important funeral in the constituency but honestly I travelled out of the country. I came at dawn so I thought that maybe the polls would close after 2, or 3 o’clock. So I was here around 1:55pm and was told that the polls had closed…



"I belong to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and I left the funeral rushed to this place and I was told I couldn’t vote. This won’t affect his chances at all,” citinewsroom.com quoted him as having said.



At the end of the NPP Super Delegates Conference, Dr.Mahamudu Bawumia topped with 68.15%, Kennedy Agyapong finished second, in third position was Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, and fourth place was Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto.



The run-off election will be held on September 2, 2023, to determine the fifth candidate between Francis Addai-Nimoh and Boakye Agyarko who finished with nine votes each.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country



Meanwhile, watch Etsey Atisu's interview with Fati Ali, the first female GIJ SRC president, on #SayItLoud on GhanaWeb TV, below:











You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:











Watch the latest Nkommo Wo Ho with Maame Akua Kyei on GhanaWeb TV here:











BS/ DAG