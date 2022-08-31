MP narrates how his mother stopped him from studying Agric, killed his doctor's dream

General News of Wednesday, 31 August 2022

Member of Parliament for Afigya Kwabre North, Collins Adomako-Mensah, has recounted how his dream of becoming a doctor was cut short by his mum after he was offered a course in Agricultural Science at PRESEC.



Recounting what actually happened on Okay FM, he said, while applying for PRESEC, he chose the Science course, but at the time, for a Science course, one needed to score 1 in all the 10 subjects, but unfortunately he scored 9 ones and was given an Agric course due to the high competition for Science.



He said, even though the difference between the Science course and Agric course was just Chemistry and he could still have pursued his ambition, his mother was saddened by the outcome of events.



She lamented that after paying his fees, he only gets to PRESEC to study a farming course?



He further noted that she urged him to study business instead of the Agric course and that was how his doctor dream was cut short.



“When I got PRESEC, you know you will have to get 10 ones to be able to get Science and I really wanted to be a doctor, but I could not get 10 ones. I got 9 ones and the competition at the time was so tight I didn’t get a Science course. So the school gave me an Agric course. With the Agric course I was supposed to do Physics, Elective Maths Chemistry, it was only Biology that differentiated us from the Science students.



So, I took the admission letter to my mum and she asked, what course are you going to offer? I said Agric, and she screamed ‘farming job” and said after all the fees I paid, and you are going to study Agric”. You have made me a sad person," he recounted the words of his mother.



The mindset that Agric was on my admission if I did that course, I could have been a scientist, my mum just didn’t want to hear Agric, she said instead of that then I should do business. So, it is the mindset that is very important.



He shared this information to detail how the mindset of parents can influence the decision of their wards in making the right choices.







