MP harassment: Police need refresher course – Dampare told

A member of the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC’s) communications team, Alex Akuoko, has requested the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare to organize a refresher course for the Ghana Police Service.



He notes that while the current actions being taken by the IGP is commendable, it is important that the personnel are not left behind in this improvement in the service.



His statements come at the back of the statement by the Madina MP Hon. Francis Xavier Sosu that he was manhandled by police officers during a demonstration by his constituents over bad roads in Madina in the Greater Accra Region on Monday, 25 October 2021.



Alex reacting to the news told Happy FM’s Don Prah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show: “The IGP has made no new laws but he is signaling us through his actions that there are laws in the country. He has also shown that the law is no respecter of persons. Once the law catches up with you, it will deal with you. I am particularly impressed with how cases are fast-tracked to the courts. With all these improvements, however, I believe the police must have a refresher course. This is very important considering the assault meted out to the Madina MP.”



Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina Constituency Francis-Xavier Sosu on Monday, October 25 escaped police arrest as he finished addressing protesters at Ayi Mensah.



The police attempted to pick him up but his constituents resisted the police and vowed to fight back if their representative in Parliament was arrested.



Subsequently, the MP petitioned the Speaker to cite ACP Isaac Kojo Asante, Regional Operations Commander and ACP Eric Winful, the Adenta/Abokobi Divisional Commander of Police for contempt of Parliament with respect to Article 117 of the 1992 Constitution and Order 28 of the Standing Orders of Parliament to answer questions before the Privileges Committee.



According to the MP, he was on parliamentary duties and served the police notice that right after the event, he was going to go to a leadership meeting in Parliament.



The Right Honourable Speaker of Parliament Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin has thus summoned police officers who manhandled Hon. Francis-Xavier Sosu, to answer questions before the Privileges Committee.