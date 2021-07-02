MP for Yendi commissions 20 boreholes for Constituents

Regional News of Friday, 2 July 2021

Source: thepublisheronline.com

The Member of Parliament for the Yendi Constituency, Farouk Aliu Mahama on Monday, 28th June 2021 commissioned 20 boreholes in the constituency as part of the 100 Borehole Project.



The project, in partnership with Help-Duniya Foundation at a cost of GH¢1.5 million is to provide clean water for residents in various communities in the Northeastern part of the Northern Region.



At a short ceremony to hand over the first batch of the 100 boreholes, Alhaji Mahama said the initiative was part of a raft of interventions to ensure his constituents get clean water to help ameliorate the suffering of the people.



According to him, access to water was one of the basic needs for the survival of mankind hence his determination to provide quality water for his people.



“During my campaign, one of the major challenges which caught my attention was the lack of portable water in these communities. Some even walk for miles before getting access to water which most times is unclean,” he noted.



The legislator intimated the provision of these boreholes will bring down the rate of water-borne diseases in the constituency.



He also pledged to provide water for these communities and 4 months in office, he has delivered with more coming.



“This is just for the first phase and we are looking at adding another eighty for the subsequent phases; and this shall be delivered within a year,” he revealed.



However, the Chiefs and people of various beneficiary communities expressed appreciation for the intervention.



They prayed for Alhaji Farouk Mahama and wished him well in his endeavours.



Meanwhile, communities that have benefited from the first phase of the water intervention programme include; Gagbini, Kpatuya, Gukpegu, Kpasani, Kpalgigbini-lahanja, Wankpang and Kushegu.



The rest are Saasigli, Kpalbilogni, Nakpachei, Meindoyilli, Bago, Yimahigu and Kpachiyilli.