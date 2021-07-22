MP for Twifo Atti-Morkwa fraud case adjourned to October 19

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 22 July 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Criminal Division of the Accra High Court presided over by Justice Mary Maame Ekue Nsenkyire has adjourned the case in which David Vondee, a Member of Parliament (MP) for Twifo Atti-Morkwa, has been charged with fraud to October 19.



The MP who was charged with two counts including allegedly defrauding a private company of $2.4 million between August 2015 and July 2016, has pleaded not guilty.



He was then granted bail in the sum of GH¢2m, two sureties both of whom are to be justified.



Justice Nsenkyire has also ordered the Prosecution to file disclosures within two weeks and their witness statements two weeks after.



In court on Wednesday, the accused said he has not been served with disclosures



The case has been adjourned to October 19, 2021, for the Case Management Conference.