MP for Subin has been a waste of time for the constituency – NDC Subin Aspirant

General News of Saturday, 13 May 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

An aspirant in the National Democratic Congress parliamentary primaries in the Subin Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Dr William Atta Owusu has described the incumbent Member of Parliament(MP) and Former Deputy Minister for Works and Housing Eugene Boakye Antwi, as having wasted the opportunity to lead the constituency in parliament.



He claimed the MP has failed to bring the needed attention and development in the area of human resource empowerment.



Dr Atta Owusu argues the place of Subin in Ghana’s political power play has been lowered by the Member of Parliament.



“When I see Subin people, I find it difficult why they are unable to get jobs in the constituency where there are more opportunities available easily. So, I came because I have assisted a lot of people over there and can do more. Operation Win Subin team is my team, mobilizing for the primaries and the election. I will unseat Eugene because he has performed abysmally. He has just been a waste for the constituency not taking us anywhere,” he said in an interview on Ultimate Fm in Kumasi.



“Tell me what has he added to Subin since he went to parliament, nothing my footprint is everywhere in the constituency, my business and the people I have employed”.



Touting himself as the saviour of the constituency, Dr Atta Owusu who is a businessman and entrepreneur says he is born and bred in Subin and has since lived and established his business there.



“We need an influential person to lead Subin, I know people and people know me. I have business partners in China who I can bring that will create businesses and opportunities for the constituency”.



“I did a pragmatic search before picking nomination forms to be in the NDC primaries and the indication is that I will win and it’s my time to be their MP. From Roman Hill, Yarewa, Zongo police station, Kumasi Polytechnic, our party office all these locations are NDC places and by extension NDC votes, why are we losing these votes,” he questioned.



“Aful Nkwanta areas are all 65% NDC areas we should be winning but we have failed because we have not empowered people enough, I am in to change that,” he assured.



Voting is currently underway across the country to elect a presidential candidate and parliamentary candidates for the NDC ahead of the 2024 elections.