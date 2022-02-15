MP for Sawla-Tuna-Kalba secures scholarship for brilliant but needy student

Regional News of Tuesday, 15 February 2022

Source: nkilgifmonline.com

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba constituency of the Savannah Region, Andrews Chiwetey Dari, has secured a scholarship worth over forty thousand dollars (US$40,000.00) for Felix Dari at the University of Ghana.



Felix Dari, a native of Poru in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba constituency and a product of the Nandom Senior High School where he pursued General Science scored 7A’s in the West African Senior High School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).



The chances of Felix Dari to progress to a tertiary institution to pursue his dream course were very slim, despite his great performance.



It took the Assembly Member of Poru, Joseph Ee-kpenibe Jannyaa, to draw the attention the MP to the situation of Felix Dari and Hon Andrews Chiwetey touched by the plight of Felix, resolve to ensure he gets access to tertiary education to his constituents to expand the human resource of his constituency.



The MP, therefore, made contacts with various universities both nationally and internationally to provide a scholarship to Felix and through this effort the Academic City University College, based in Accra decided to offer a full scholarship to Felix to do a BSc in Biomedical Engineering.



The scholarship covers tuition, accommodation, transportation, feeding, and stipends among others.



This implies Felix will not be required to make any form of payment to the university in any way for his four-year stay in the university.



Felix Dari has been since done his matriculation in the class of 2025 to begin his academic journey.



The Sawla MP expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the management and staff of the Academic City University College for making this timely intervention in the life of this promising young man.



He also extended an appreciation to Felix Dari and the Assembly Member for Poru for drawing his attention to these brilliant but needy students.