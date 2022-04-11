MP for Okaikwei North supports Muslims towards Ramadan

Regional News of Monday, 11 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

As part of her social programs for her constituents, the Member of Parliament for Okaikwei North, Theresa Awuni, on Thursday, April 7, 2022, donated assorted food items to the Muslim Communities within her Constituency to aid in their fasting period of Ramadan.



The donation, according to her is the fact that she acknowledged the importance of Ramadan and its significance to peace and development.



Some of the items donated include Tins of Tomatoes, bags of Rice, Gallons of cooking Oil, packs of Lipton, bags of Sugar, tins of Milo, Nido, and assorted quantity of Mackerel.



The items would be distributed to the Muslims per Mosques in the communities as part of the MP support to the fasting period.



While assuring the Muslims of her commitment to their welfare as MP, Theresa Awuni also asked that they use the season to seek Allah for strength to complete the fasting and as remember her in their prayer as well as the nation at large.



The MP paid homage to the Imams and Muslim leaders in the constituency and further asked them to continue to pray for a successful month of Ramadan 2022.



Hon Theresa has affectionately known among the Constituents as “Obaanaa” reiterated her readiness to support the Muslims and the constituents as a whole within her capacity possible.



The Imam who received the items on behalf of the Muslims expressed appreciation to the MP and assured the items would be distributed accordingly.