MP for Nsuta commends delegates, contestants in constituency election for their comportment

Regional News of Monday, 9 May 2022

Source: Nana Peprah

Member of Parliament for Nsuta/Kwaman - Beposo constituency of the Ashanti region, Honorable Adelaide Yaa Agyeiwaa Ntim has commended delegates and contestants who took part in the just ended constituency election in her area for their comportment that led to a very peaceful election.



The constituency election which took place at Nsuta Atonsu saw a very peaceful environment despite an initial tension that brewed in the area during the filing of nomination forms.



The honorable member who was happy with the election process, also took the opportunity to congratulate the newly elected officials for their victory. She also commended all losing contestants for their comportment and corporation following the election results.



She has however urged both the losing and the winning team to retain the beautiful corporation that existed during the election, and work in unity to make sure the party's ultimate dream to breaking the eight becomes successful with ease.



The MP who expressed satisfaction over the election process also commended each side for how peaceful the process had been without any confusion.



According to her, the only way through which the party can retain power is by doing things right without creating any division to weaken their strength. She said the party which wants to retain power also needs to work hard to win more seats in parliament to ease the next NPP government in decision making.



Meanwhile, the newly elected chairman of the constituency and a fetish priest, Nana Kwame Antwi, speaking to this reporter said the victory was meant for all and it was an indication of the party's break the eight agenda success.

He has however entreated both winners and losers to work in unity to enable them break into the 2024 election which is the party's ultimate agenda.



Speaking about the combination of his priest work and his current position as chairman of a political party, Nana Kwame Antwi revealed that there's no way the two works will interfere each other. He said he is going to execute his duty in perfection with ease. According to him, he has been doing party and other related works, and none of them had ever been interfered by his priesthood.



Citing further examples, Nana Antwi revealed that he was seriously celebrating a festival at his residence with other fetish priests when he was called to be informed of his victory. He said there is a very simple way to go by as a fetish priest so that your other social responsibilities will not be clashed.



Nana Kwame Antwi had 267 votes as his close contender, Mr. Abel Anokye also polled 258 votes. Two other contestants, Mr. Charles Aduse-Poku and Mr. Ahmed Yussif had 43 and 9 votes respectively.



Nana Chairman finally thanked everyone who contributed to his victory and promised to work in unity with everyone to ensure victory 2024. He also pledged to work in unity with the Member of Parliament, Hon. Adelaide Yaa Agyeiwaa Ntim to ensure development.