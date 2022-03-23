MP for Kumbungu provides potable drinking water for constituents, commissions 3 boreholes

Regional News of Wednesday, 23 March 2022

Source: GNA

As part of the effort to provide potable drinking water social amenities to deprived communities in the Kumbungu Constituency in the Northern Region, Dr Hamza Adam has commissioned a three borehole facility for three communities within his constituency on March 21, 2022



The project is an initiative of the Member of Parliament which was fully funded by the Wulugu Project, a Charity Organization based in the Northern Region.



The beneficiary communities include Bognayili, Zangbalung and Aflao a suburb of Kumbungu.



The beneficiary communities have been battling with access to portable drinking water, just like many other communities and villages within the constituency.



Addressing the media after the commissioning, the MP said the borehole project was part of the 2020 election campaign promise. Adding the three borehole projects forms part of 21 other borehole projects that his outfit and development partners intend to construct across most communities within the district.



“The provision of these boreholes has become necessary because in recent times we have had issues of water supply within Kumbungu and its surrounding communities, and this had put a hardship on the people most especially our mothers. So, the provision of these boreholes will go a long way to alleviate the suffering among our mothers”, he stated.



The MP thanked the leadership of the Wulugu project for their generosity and assured that the boreholes will relieve residents who trek several miles in search of good drinking water.



On the maintenance culture, Dr Hamza advised the beneficiary communities to own the borehole facilities and put them into good use by maintaining and taking good care of the facilities.



He assured communities within the Kumbungu District who are facing water problems that, his outfit is liaising with other non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to address their challenges.



On their part, the residents at the beneficiary communities expressed gratitude to the MP for his effort in providing the water facility.



According to the residents, the effort by the MP in solving the water challenges without the central government’s intervention was an indication that they made a good choice.



“We thank you for addressing our biggest concern”, they appreciated.