MP for Karaga pays courtesy call on Upper West Regional Minister

Regional News of Monday, 4 April 2022

Source: Alhassan Tajudeen

The Chairman for the National Energy Committee, who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Karaga, Mohammed Amin Adam, paid a courtesy call on the Upper West Regional Minister to officially invite him to the National Energy transition forum in Wa.



He was accompanied by the Deputy Minister for Transport, Hassan Tampuli and staff from the Ministry of Transport and Energy.



According to Mohammed Amin Adam, the courtesy call was purposely to invite the Upper West Regional Minister to participate in the National Energy Transition Forum which is aimed at soliciting views of stakeholders to form part of the transition.



He said Ghana stands to suffer the consequences of the energy transition and that there was the need to position the country to prevent the difficulties that comes with the energy transition.



The chairman for the energy transition plan noted that the transition plan will prepare Ghana to drive the benefits and opportunities involved.



He added that the policy and strategy of the energy transition was to go around the country to solicit views and sensitize the people about the transition.



Hassan Tampuli, the Member of Parliament for Gushiegu said the national energy plan is geared putting Ghana in readiness for what is eminent.



He added that the energy transition forum was meant to look at the possible areas that the country can take advantage of and to here the buy-in of the people.



In his part, Hafiz Bin Salih, the Upper West Regional Minister, thanked the delegation for coming to engage the people on the energy transition.



He was optimistic that the program will inure to the benefit of the people while pledging his support for the program.