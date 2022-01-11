MP for Cape Coast South organizes annual New Year party for over 1,000 Children

Regional News of Tuesday, 11 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

MP celebrates with constituents



MP seeks to bridge gap between poor and rich children in his community



Parents, stakeholders must ensure children have good education, MP



As part of the efforts to bridge the gap between the poor and the rich children in the constituency, Member of Parliament for Cape Coast South Hon. Kweku Ricketts-Hagan has brought together over 1,000 children to celebrate a Christmas and New Year event in his constituency.



The gathering, which is an annual event by the MP, took place at the Jubilee Park in Cape Coast.



The children who come from all the communities within his constituency, were entertained by local artistes with music and dancing competitions, poems and quotations from the Bible.



Speaking to the media, the MP said the event aims at socializing children in the community to bridge the gap between poor and rich children.

“This is done annually to show love to our children at Christmas and the New Year. It is an opportunity to bring our children together to have fun with each other and celebrate the Christmas and New Year. It is at this time of the year that the children from the affluent communities in the constituency meet those from the poorer communities, some for the first time and play with each other, and form a long lasting friendship that helps their development into becoming teenagers and well into adulthood



“It’s also a way of integrating the people in our communities’ poor or rich right from childhood to adulthood. Children get to know themselves and form friendships at these New Year parties and their parents invariably get to know themselves through their children. It’s a beautiful experience. Some of the parents accompany their children to the party and meet other parents there and develop relationships that support the development of their children,” he said.



He said, "it is important to bring our children together while they are young and show the value of unity, friendship, care for one another, sharing diverse living experiences of those who come from poor homes and those from affluent homes. Learning partnerships of children of the same age groups and school class are formed by these children to support each other in their studies."



Mr Ricketts-Hagan also provides free school buses to take the children from his constituency to and from school, and has been doing so, for almost a decade since he became an MP. According to him, it is important to bring these children together to share their experiences as children, in their education, socio-economic class, religion, sports and other things to help them to become responsible adults collectively.



“This is the future generation who will come and take over from us. It is therefore our collective responsibility as teachers, parents, guardians, pastors, community leaders and all stakeholders to ensure that our children get good education, proper training at home and school, discipline, self-confidence, self-worth, work ethics in their formative years to equip them to become productive and responsible citizens,” he said.



He further said that at the end of the day, we are all one people with the same dreams, aspirations, and hopes for the future, even if our economic circumstances are different and we come from different backgrounds.