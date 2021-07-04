MP for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai commissions mechanised borehole water project for constituents

Regional News of Sunday, 4 July 2021

Source: Herman Kwame Kumatsey, Contributor

The Member of Parliament for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai constituency, Hon Alfred Obeng-Boateng, commissioned four mechanised borehole water projects for four communities in his constituency. He commissioned one for Sefwi Asanwinso yesterday 3rd July 2021 and one each for Subiri Nkwanta, Ampenkrom and Nyetina respectively on the 4th July 2021.



The fifth one which was planned to be commissioned at Baakokrom could not come on due to the unavailability of the chiefs in the town.



The Hon. Member has commissioned eight in all since he became Member of Parliament in the constituency.



The Member of Parliament promised to construct Twenty-Five Mechanized Borehole Water Projects within his four-year mandate and from the rate at which he is working, it is expected to complete all the Twenty-Five within two years.



At Subiri Nkwanta, Nana Kofi Affi III, who is Manwerehene for Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional Area thanked Hon Alfred Obeng-Boateng for fulfilling his promise. He noted that they are grateful for the ICT and Library he has started building for the Subiri Nkwanta community. In response, Hon. Obeng-Boateng assured them of completing the ICT and the Modern Library by next year, 2022.



Nana Nifahene of Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional Area and the chief of Sefwi Kojina on his part praised Hon. Obeng-Boateng for his extraordinary performance and love for his constituents.



Nana Nsafoahene of Asawinso assured Hon. Obeng-Boateng of his next term if he continues with his unprecedented performance.



At Hwenjibre the 40,000 Rubber Plantation Nursery was visited by NANANOM and Hon. Obeng-Boateng together with his entourage. The chief of Hwenjibre, the Gyasehene of Sefwi Bekwai Traditional Area, stated that since 1992 the constituency had never got a Member of Parliament with a great vision, good heart, for his people like Hon. Obeng-Boateng. He encouraged him to keep to his good human relationship and humility and God will guide him throughout this difficult assignment. Hon. Obeng-Boateng thanked NANANOM for good counselling that earned him the highest vote in the constituency since 1992 and assured them that he will never disappoint them.









At Nyetina the chief, Nana Kwabena Aning II, who doubles as Akyeamehene of Sefwi Bekwai Traditional Area. was full of happiness and thanked Hon. Obeng-Boateng for answering their request because quality water has been a problem for the community for a very long time. Hon. Obeng-Boateng also expressed his appreciation to the people of Sefwi Bekwai Traditional Area for NPP Parliamentary Candidate to beat the NDC Candidate by over 3500.



The Muoho to Kwaso Bridge inspection has been postponed due to time factor.







