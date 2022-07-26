MP feels 'disrespected' that ECG replaced meter in his absence

General News of Tuesday, 26 July 2022

The Member of Parliament for Lower Manya Krobo Constituency in the Eastern Region, Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi has said that the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) officials installing Pre-paid meters in Krobo districts have disrespected him and the residents after they installed a new meter in his absence without any notification.



Speaking to Angel FM’s reporter, Jaman Dehyee Opambour, he stated that a team of ECG officials who have been installing Pre-paid meters at Krobo Odumase stormed his residency and installed a new meter without alerting him.



Mr. Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi disclosed that “on Sunday, July 24, around 4:30 pm, when I came home, I saw that they [ECG] have changed my meters. When I entered my room, I saw that my room is all wet. So I asked and I was told that a team from the ECG came to do that along with soldier escorts.”



“Therefore, I said after all if something they should consult me because I am the Member of Parliament for the area, and these are some of the wrong approaches ECG officials are taking which is fueling this menace in the Constituency.”



“Even, if you want to replace a meter, you have to put off the main switch so that it does not affect other gadgets working. But it looks like the way they came here, they didn’t ask anything from anyone but they just entered, took the old meter away and the fridges that were on at the time were not working today after their installation.”



“Already we know there is power fluctuations so I was asking, why they will come to the house without calling me or informing me so that I may tell them ok don’t come so they may even use force but you came to my house without calling anybody.”



According to him, he has advised ECG on several occasions to give proper education about the new meter installation to the residents but they have refused and that has been causing numerous misunderstandings in the area.



“Lower Manya Krobo people, have never said they won’t pay bills,” he clarified.



Meanwhile, Mr. Okletey thinks that this was a political witch-hunt since he was the only person whose house has been fixed with prepaid meters at Odumase Krobo.



He therefore urged the ECG station manager for Krobo District, Mr. Okyere Edward and his staff to respect the people of KroboLand.