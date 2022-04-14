MP donates cement to construct lab for Brewaniase Health Centre

Regional News of Thursday, 14 April 2022

Source: GNA

Mr Geoffrey Kini, Member of Parliament for Nkwanta South in the Oti region has donated 100 bags of cement to Brewaniase Health Centre to complete its laboratory.



The gesture was due to an appeal made by Nana Okufredom Kowurah Odamba II, the Paramount Chief of Ntrubo Traditional Area, for support to build a laboratory unit for the health centre.



Speaking during the handing over of the items, Mr. Kini said one of his major priorities was to ensuring that the people have access to good healthcare without which they could not fend for themselves and their dependants.



He said the completion of the project would curtail the long distance clients had to travel to access laboratory services in Nkwanta and Kadjebi districts.



The MP said his gesture is a continuation of works undertaken by his predecessors culminating in the building of the health centre at Brewaniase town led by the late Peter Kennyinso former DCE for Nkwanta South, and former Volta Regional Minister, Madam Hellen Adwoa Ntosu and current MP of Krachi West, which continued to serve thousands of people.



Nana Okufredom Kowurah Odamba II, thanked the legislature for his kind gesture and fulfilling his promise to the people of Brewaniase.



He said the MP had done a lot for the people with the recent donation of an ambulance and medical equipment to the health centre.



Mr Evans Ativor, the Municipal Health Director of Nkwanta South, thanked the MP for the support he has been giving to the directorate, and pledged that his office would do their best to complete the project on time.