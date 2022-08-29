MP calls on NPA to close down, investigate Atimpoku Shell station for selling infiltrated fuel

General News of Monday, 29 August 2022

The Member of Parliament (MP) for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has berated Oil Marketing Companies for diluting fuel products they sell despite raking in huge profits.



The MP made this remark while reacting to a viral video that showed attendants of a fuel station selling diluted diesel to customers.



According to the Dafeamekpor, the said fuel station was a branch of Shell Service Station at Atimpoku a community in the Eastern Region of Ghana. He indicated that attendants were selling fuel mixed with water.



In a tweet shared on August 29, 2022, the MP called on the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) to close down the Atimpoku Shell station and also investigate the crime they are perpetuating.



“In spite of the high profit margins made by fuel stations, they still fleece our people. The Shell Service Station at Atimpoku was caught dispensing a mixture of fuel and water to unsuspecting vehicle owners over the weekend. NPA must close down the place & investigate this fraud,” parts of the tweet the MP shared read.



The tweet also had a video of the attendants of the fuel station selling the diluted diesel to customers.



A customer forced the attendants to fill an empty bottle with the diesel they were selling. After the bottle was filled, its content separated, with the fuel being at the bottom and water on top of it.



View the MP's tweet below:





