MP calls for fair distribution of GetFund projects in schools

Regional News of Saturday, 23 October 2021

Source: GNA

Parliament's Ranking Member on the Education Committee, Peter Nortsu-Kotoe, has called for equitable distribution of the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GetFund) projects in schools to ensure fairness.



He said the disparities in the distribution of infrastructure projects, especially in Senior High Schools (SHS), were not the best and must be looked at again.



According to the Ranking Member, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Akatsi North, wondered if the infrastructure provision was based on needs assessment.



"I am not sure some schools will deliberately present only two projects as needs assessment when others are getting over 10 projects," he said.



Speaking to the media after the Education Committee of Parliament paid a working visit to GetFund projects in the Eastern Region, he said equity in infrastructure distribution was key to accessible and quality education.



He cited Ofori Panin Senior High School in the Abuakwa North Municipality, for instance, which as part of the visit, was found to have about 10 construction projects funded by the GetFund under the Free Senior High School Emergency Intervention Projects ongoing.



He said why one school would be given so much at the expense of others facing the same challenges beat imagination.



The Chairman of the Parliament Education committee, Kwabena Amankwah Asiamah, and MP for Fanteakwa North, on his part, said the team was impressed with the progress of work in the five schools visited, including the construction of a new model SHS at Abomosu in the Atiwa West District.



He said the projects attested to the fact that the government was committed to developing the educational sector to provide accessible and quality education to Ghanaians.



However, he noted, that the construction of a 12-unit boys dormitory at Oyoko Methodist SHS and a 12-unit dormitory at the Ofori Panin SHS were not up to standard and emphasized that the committee would recommend to GetFund to ensure that the right thing was done.



According to the Chairman, the work output and finishing by the contractor at those two schools was far below standard and did not give value to the money invested in the project.



The team visited the 71-million cedi Abomosu SHS complex which began in November 2020 and comprises a 1,200 seater capacity assembly hall, 1,500 capacity dormitory for girls and 1,000 capacity for boys, 36-unit classroom block, and 12-unit teachers quarters, among others, which is 90 percent complete.



They also visited Ofori-Panin where they inspected three dormitories, teachers bungalows, classroom blocks, and renovation of several infrastructures, the Oyoko Methodist SHS where they inspected 12-unit boys dormitory, a 12-unit classroom block and toilet facilities, and Ghana Secondary School (Ghanass), where they inspected the ongoing construction of dormitory and classroom blocks.