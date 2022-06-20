MP berates contractor over poor work done

Regional News of Monday, 20 June 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Member Of Parliament for Assin South Constituency, who doubles as the Deputy Education Minister, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, has expressed his disappointment in ongoing works on the bridge which links Assin Anyinabrim to Breman Asikuma.



The lawmaker says the ongoing works are below standard and not acceptable.



He, therefore, called on the contractor and the department of feeder roads to come over to the project site and observe things for themselves.



Hon. Fordjour made this comment after visiting the bridge at Assin Anyinabrim as the rain washed away the bridge, making it very hard for residents, especially students and farmers, to cross to the other side of the road.





He said the initial design the contractor did was very poor, resulting in this big problem.





The heavy downpour, he noted, has exposed the contractor's shoddy work.



He again called on the contractor working on the Assin Homaho – Domeabra road to also come to the site as early as possible.



He said," every engineer should move from their various offices and go to the field and work for the betterment of the residents in the community".



He finally pleaded with the people of Assin Anyinabrim, Assin Homaho, and Domeabra to calm down and exercise a little patience over the inconveniences the damage bridges have caused as the government was resolving the challenges.