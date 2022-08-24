MP applauded by chiefs, residents for evacuating a 50-year-old refuse dump in Beposo

Regional News of Wednesday, 24 August 2022

Source: Nana Peprah

Nananom and residents of Beposo in the Nsuta-Kwamang-Beposo Constituency of the Ashanti region have praised their member of parliament, Hon Adelaide Yaa Agyeiwaa Ntim for evacuating a refuse dump site that had been in existence for more than 50 years.



The dumping site which had been situated in the middle of the community posed a lot of environmental threat to the lives of the citizens from its stench.



Residents of Beposo had earlier complained that the bad situation had been causing a lot of health challenges such as malaria, typhoid, cholera, and other health-related diseases to the people.



According to the chiefs and the residents, a request was recently sent to the office of the Member of Parliament for an intervention, and she assured them of her preparedness to redeem them from the danger. The jolly residents have however applauded the MP for her quick intervention that has now saved the community from dying ailments.



According to some chiefs, several attempts to get the life-threatening refuse dump evacuated by the subsequent governments had proven futile and they're now very thankful to the MP for her kind gesture that has led to the evacuation of the site.



Nana Asumaning Dankwa, the chief linguist of the Beposo Paramount chief, speaking on behalf of the Paramountcy expressed appreciation to the member of parliament for her quick response to the call from the omanhene.



Some residents of the community also praised the MP for evacuating the refuse dump which according to them, will help eradicate some sicknesses it had brought to the people.



The MP, Hon. Adelaide Ntim Yaa Agyeiwaa in an interview with the reporter said she was so determined to help her people and for that reason, can't turn down a request from them.



"The Beposo Manhene sent for me, and when I came here, he told me about this challenge. We have three chiefs in Nsuta-Kwaman-Beposo in the Sekyere Central District here. They all loved me but it's very unfortunate that we've lost two of them remaining only the Beposo Manhene. He's even about to celebrate his birthday and I needed to do things that will make him happy. Today is exactly a week when he informed me about this challenge, and I needed to support the project even with my last resource," she said.



She further pledged her commitment to supporting her constituents where she indicated that she was ready to put up her best all the time to see the success of the constituents.



The MP disclosed that the amount of money used to carry out the exercise is estimated to be Gh62,000, and she's hoping it will help solve the current challenge affecting the community.



