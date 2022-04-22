MP appeals to Lands Minister to halt galamsey activities at Ewereko

General News of Friday, 22 April 2022

Source: GNA

Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle, Mr Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, has appealed to the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources to halt galamsey activities unfolding at Ewereko, a predominantly cocoa growing community in the Aiyinasi-North of the Ellembelle district.



According to the former Minister for Petroleum and Energy, current developments at Ewereko must alarm every Ghanaian who cared about the future of the country, especially on the issue of land, water and food security.



Mr Buah said this when he called on Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, Sector Minister in Accra.



According to the MP, a group of young men have been noticed to be involving in the wanton destruction of land in the cocoa growing area through engaging in illegal mining,



He alleged the young men claimed they had instructions from the Pekinpat Company Limited, a Prospecting Licensing Company to undertake large scale mining right in the heart of cocoa farms.



Mr Buah reminded the Minister that Ewereko was the remaining breadbasket of the district and so no persons should be allowed to threaten the livelihoods of people in the community and the entire district.



On his part, Mr Jinapor thanked the MP for his interest and concern in ensuring that the situation was salvaged.



The Minister expressed his resolve to take urgent steps to address the concerns of the community.