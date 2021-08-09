MP Agbodza, Adaklu NDC executives inspect developmental projects in constituency

Regional News of Monday, 9 August 2021

Source: JAPHET 1 Tv

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Adaklu Constituency, Kwame Governs Agbodza has paid a day’s working visit to his constituency today, Monday, August 9 2021 to interact with his constituents while inspecting ongoing developmental projects in the constituency.



The MP during his tour noted that the move is to enable him to have first-hand information on the progress of work as well as listen and attend to the needs of the contractors on the various sites.



The lawmaker commenced the inspection today, Monday, August 9, 2021, at Adaklu Dave where he inspected an ongoing CHPS compound. He proceeded to Adaklu Anfoe where there is the ongoing construction of an ultra-modern KG block.



The Constituency Communications officer who spoke to the media noted that, the Hon. Member of Parliament for the area is doing this KG block in partnership with Pencils of Promise, an educational NGO.



He then moved to Adaklu senior high school, where there is the ongoing construction of 8-unit classroom blocks to reduce the infrastructural deficit in the school. He seized the opportunity to inspect the construction of a constituency NDC party office at Waya, the Capital town of the Adaklu Constituency.



The vibrant Member of Parliament finally moved to Adaklu Helekpe where there is an ongoing construction of a feeder road from Helekpe to Adaklu Dzakpo.



The member of parliament was impressed by the level of work done at the time of the visit and said he hopes the project would serve the needed objective of improving the living condition of his people.



He commended an Educational NGO, Pencils of Promise for their timely supports towards the development of his dear constituency.



He added that since he has seen the nature of the projects in the constituency, he is confident that when completed, his constituents will be prosperous.



He appealed to the Chiefs, opinion leaders, and community members to cooperate with the contractors to complete the projects as scheduled.



On the tour, Hon. Kwame Governs Agbodza was accompanied by Samuel Atomy Dorfe- constituency Chairman, Charles Agbesi- constituency secretary, Christopher Galenkui- constituency communication officer, and Mr. Wedanu Christian- branch Chairman.