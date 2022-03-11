MOH to begin recruitment of doctors, dentists Monday, 14 March

General News of Friday, 11 March 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Ministry of Health(MoH) has announced that it will commence the recruitment of medical doctors and dentists on Monday, 14 March 2022.



The recruitment exercise is for medical doctors and dentists who have completed their House Job and have been verified by the Medical and Dental Council.



“Qualified applicants are requested to formally apply on the Ministry of Health Online application portal,” a statement issued by the MOH noted.



The deadline for submission of applications is Friday, 18 March 2022.