MOH receives Antigen test machines and kits for testing coronavirus

General News of Saturday, 31 July 2021

Source: GNA

The Ministry of Health (MOH), on Friday, received medical equipment and test kits from Nilex Corp Company Limited, producers and suppliers of medical devices, for enhanced COVID-19 testing.



The items, which were handed over to the Ministry by Mr Nilesh More, Managing Director of Nilex Corp Company Limited, were made up of Veri-Q analysers and 10,000 COVID-19 Antigen test kits valued at 150, 000 United State dollars.



Mr Alex Osei–Owusu, Director for Legal Affairs, Nilex Corp Company Limited, said the donation was being made in conjunction with MiCo-BioMed Incorporated, a Korean biomedical company, as part of their support to the Government of Ghana, to effectively manage the COVID-19 pandemic.



He indicated that following the rising cases of COVID-19 delta variants, leading to increased mortality rate and its negative socio-economic impact worldwide, it was critical for countries including Ghana, to take into account the need to make better preparations for emerging situations in the future.



Mr Osei-Owusu said the Antigen test kits, could help in reaching out to 10,000 COVID-19 candidates, providing them with results in less than 15 minutes.



He said the company had earlier donated similar equipment to the Ministry and based on its request from time to time, the Company would readily come in with its assistance.



Mr Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, Minister of Health, thanked the companies for their continuous support since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in Ghana, and said their assistance had greatly impacted positively on many lives and the country as a whole.



The Health Minister however, blamed the current surge in the cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19, leading to a high rate of hospitalization and deaths, on the irresponsible societal neglect of the mandatory protocols.



He said it was unacceptable, and pleaded with the public to strictly adhere to all the protocols to help save lives and also win the fight against the virus.