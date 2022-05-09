MOBA cuts sod for construction of eight-lane athletic tracks for Alma Mater

General News of Monday, 9 May 2022

Source: GNA

The Mfantsipim Old Boys Association (MOBA) has cut sod for the construction of an international standard eight-lane titan tracks, expected to be completed next September.



The project formed part of the MOBA’s initiative to build a sports complex to aid in improving sporting activities at the Mfantsipim School and the Cape Coast Metropolis at large.



The track is the third phase of the proposed four-phased “Kwabotwe Center for Sports Excellence” project being sponsored by the Association.



The first was a GHC 1.2 million basketball court followed by a GHC 1.6 million FIFA-standard football pitch.



Mr Eric Yankah , Chairman of the Sponsoring Year Group (SYG) indicated that, the project was a well-formulated five-year development plan to facilitate sporting activities in the Metropolis.



The Association will in addition, provide a 160,000-litre water supply system to benefit the school.



“We cannot do the athletic tracks and leave out the most important need of the school, we want to double up and add 80,000 litres to the already existing 80,000 to ensure uninterrupted water flow in the school”, he indicated.



Rev Ebenezer Kobina Aidoo, Headmaster of the School, noted that giving back to one’s alma mater had over the years sustained and improved standards of schools and elevated societal development.



“We are getting nearer to having a sports complex which is second to none, Kwabotwe will have something to be proud of.



“Solving the challenges of water shortage is my heartbeat because it will reduce the struggles of staff and students,” he added.



Rev Aidoo pledged his commitment to help the association realise its objectives and appealed to all past students to buy into the idea of enriching their alma matter.