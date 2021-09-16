MMDCEs to support funeral of Regional Minister’s dad with about GH¢50,000?

General News of Thursday, 16 September 2021

• MMDAs are asked to contribute towards the funeral of Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah's father



• The MMDAs are paying about GH¢ 50,000



• They have been directed to pay to the Regional Accountant – WRCC (Room 19) by close of Monday, September 20



GhanaWeb has intercepted a letter from the Western Regional Coordinating Council (WRCC), asking Metropolitan Municipal District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) and Metropolitan Municipal District Chief Directors (MMDCDs) to contribute towards the final funeral rites of the father of the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah, popularly known as Kobby.



The letter which is on the letterhead of the WRCC dated September 15, 2021, and signed by the Chief Director/RCD, Fredrick Agyemang, is directing all the 14 assemblies in the Western Region to contribute a total of GH¢ 49,000 towards the funeral.



The introduction of the said letter suggests that, there have been prior discussions with the deans of all MMDCEs and MMDCDs discussing how best they can support the Regional Minister to give his late father, Nana Boanyina Adusei Mensah II, a befitting burial.



GhanaWeb checks reveal that some MCEs are yet to receive the letter but there has been an earlier funeral invitation from the WRCC inviting all the 14 assemblies and their MCEs to the funeral which is slated to take place between September 23 to 25, 2021 at Boanim in the Ashanti Region.



“Following a decision with the deans of MMDCEs and MMDCES… it has been decided that your MMDA is to contribute the following amount towards the final funeral rites of the late father of the Hon Regional Minister, Nana Boanyina Adusei Mensah II, Boanimhene…”, the letter directed.



It continued: “Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA), Prestea Huni Valley Municipal, Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipal, Ellembelle District and Effia Kwesiminstim Municipal Assemblies [are to pay an amount of] GH¢5,000 each.



“Ahanta West Municipal, Wassa Amenfi East Municipal, Wassa Amenfi West Municipal and Jomoro Assemblies [are to pay] GH¢3,500 each.



"Wassa East District, Shama District, Wassa Amenfi Central District, Nzema East Municipal and Mpohor District Assemblies [are to pay] GH¢2,000 each.”



All monies, the Chief Director instructs, should be paid to the Regional Accountant – WRCC (Room 19) by close of work on Monday, September 20, 2021.



