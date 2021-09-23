MMDCEs nominees: Who leaked the list? - Kwamena Duncan

General News of Thursday, 23 September 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Former Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan, has slammed government over the leakage of the list of the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) ahead of their announcement by the Minister for Local Government, Dan Botwe.



The delayed list was finally out and nominees announced to the public but before the Minister made it public, some media houses and supporters of the governing New Patriotic Party had got wind of the names on the list.



Following the release of the list after the Committee report was submitted to the President, there have been public agitations.



Some current Chief Executives of the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) who weren't nominated again were the Chief Executives of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), Mohammed Nii Adjei Sowah; the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA), Felix Mensah Nii Anang-La; the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), Osei Assibey Antwi; the Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly, Anthony Egyir Aikins, and the Tamale Metropolitan Assembly (TaMA), Iddrisu Musah Superior.



In their place, the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has nominated Elizabeth Kwaatso Tawiah Sackey for AMA, Yohane Armah Ashitey (TMA), Mr Samuel Pyne (KMA), Ernest Arthur (Cape Coast) and Sule Salifu (TaMA).



Some supporters are infuriated that their favourites were not nominated and others are also contesting the nomination of some MMDCEs.



Speaking to host Nana Yaw Kesseh on Peace FM's morning show ''Kokrokoo'', Kwamena Duncan opined that the outrage over the MMDCEs' list is a result of the leak.



He believed there would have been less agitations if the list had not been made public before the official announcement.



'" . . I was so sad that this report is meant and meant for the President only. So, how come this was leaked? What was it intended for?'' he questioned, adding " . . that report which was leaked, we should not have gotten to that point at all. It should not have happened.''



