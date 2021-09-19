MMDCEs list released, published on Information Ministry website

General News of Sunday, 19 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Local Government Minister, Dan Botwe has officially released the list of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) on the official website of the Information Ministry.



This was revealed at a press conference, Sunday 19, 2021.



Ghanaians have been asked to accept the list in good faith and abstain from violence, should their preferred candidate not be selected.



The Ghana Police Service has also cautioned groups who intend to demonstrate against the list to abort such plans or face the law.



Meanwhile 4 individuals have been arrested following an unlawful protest in Jamestown on Saturday, September 18 against the list, which names a new person to be Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA).



The protesters allegedly blocked roads at Jamestown and burnt car tyres, creating a sense of fear and disorder.



The MMDCEs who are important officials in the country’s governance and decentralization are appointed by the president with not less than two-thirds of the Assembly present and voting their meeting, under Chapter Twenty of the Constitution in Article 243.



When approved, the MMDCEs will provide political and administrative leadership in the next three-and-a-half years.



Their place in the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies, and their functions are given under Article 243 of the Constitution and Section 20 of the Local Governance Act, 2016 — Act 936.



Functions of the District Chief Executive:



The DCE is the chief representative of the Central Government in the District who is responsible for the day to day activities of the executive and administrative function of the Assembly.



The DCE also does supervision of departments in the Assembly.



Even though the DCE is appointment by the president and approves by the assembly by vote, the DCE term cease when the president is removed, vote of no confidence and when a MMDCEs dies in office.



