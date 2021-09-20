MMDCEs list: Police deploy officers nationwide to curb disturbances

General News of Monday, 20 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The Police administration is to deploy personnel to curb disturbances over MMDCEs list



• Many people have decided to protest against some of the appointees of the President



• ACP Kwesi Ofori made this known to the public



The Police administration has deployed personnel nationwide to curb any disturbances that may arise following the release of the list of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives.



This was made known by the acting Director of Public Affairs, ACP Kwesi Ofori.



According to him, the Police administration has directed all regional commanders to increase the presence of security in their various areas after some demonstrations were recorded in parts of the country.



ACP Kwesi Ofori told Joy News on Sunday that, “all the regions have their deployment plans based on what they know and what they have. I can say that Accra, for instance, deployment has been done to all the 14 divisions supported by the regional operations and national operations as well and the Police are very alert.



“In addition, they were able to stop the disorderly behaviour, especially in areas where tires and missiles were being thrown into the major road.”



This comes after the youth of Odododiodoo and Bukom took to the streets on Saturday, September 18, to protest the removal of the current Mayor of Accra from office.



It follows reports that Mohammed Nii Adjei Sowah, had been replaced by Elizabeth Sackey, the former Deputy Minister of the Greater Accra Region.



But the police arrested four leaders of the Concerned Youth of Odododiodoo Constituency, who led a street protest against President Nana Akufo-Addo’s decision to appoint a new Mayor for the capital.



The police indicated that, the protesters were arrested for causing public disorder at Jamestown.



“The police have arrested four persons for allegedly causing public disorder at Jamestown in Accra.



“The four are Salaami Abubakari, 36, Daniel Opare Oman, 43, Edward Holm, 38, and Daniel Clottey, 41 years old. The ringleaders led scores of people to allegedly block a road at Jamestown by burning car tyres, further creating a sense of fear and disorder,” police added in the statement.



