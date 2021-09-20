MMDCEs list: Meet Akufo-Addo’s female nominees

General News of Monday, 20 September 2021

Ahafo, Western and Western North were the only regions that did not produce any nominees for the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assembly, MMDA, positions released on Sunday, September 19, 2021.



The official list of persons nominated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to lead government business at the local level was released by Local Government Minister Dan Botwe at a press briefing held at the Ministry of Information.



Per GhanaWeb’s count, 36 women are in the running to occupy offices of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives, MMDCEs across 13 regions.



Greater Accra, Eastern and Ashanti regions produced eight, five and four nominees respectively while Central, Upper East and Upper West produced three nominees each.



The sector Minister, Dan Botwe, while addressing journalists said the released list has been forwarded to the various regional ministers.



He explained that regional ministers are now required to contact the elections management body, Electoral Commission, to commence processes for assembly elections on the various nominees.



See the full list of female nominees for the MMDAs:



Greater Accra

Mariama Karley Amui – Ablekuma Central Municipal

Elizabeth Kawtsoo Tawiah Sackey – Accra Metropolitan

Sarah D. Pobee – Ada East District

Salma Mohammed Sani Adams – Ayawaso East Municipal

Sandra Owusu Ahimkorah – Ayawaso West Municipal

Elizabeth Kaakie Mann – Ga East Municipal

Jennifer dede Afagbedzi – La Nkwantanan Madina Municipal

Anna Adukwe Addo – Tema West Municipal



Ashanti

Martina Appiah Nyantakyi – Ahafo Ano North Municipal

Rebecca Yeboah – Atwima Nwabiagya North District

Faustina Amissah – Obuasi East District

Catherine Reckling – Sekyere South District



Central

Hanna Asamoah – Agona East District

Felicia Ntrakwah Amissah – Assin South District

Anita Love Obo Amissah – Awutu Senya West District





Eastern

Akosua Asabea Annah – Abuakwa South Municipal

Victoria Adu – Birim Central Municipal

Josephine Awuku Ansaa Inkoom – Ayensuano District

Comfort Asante – New Juaben North Municipal

Margaret Darko – Suhum Municipality



Volta

Emelia Amefa Atadziamah – Agotime Ziope District





Oti

Millicent Karbuki Carboo – Biakoye District

Elizabeth Kessewaah Adjornor – Jasikan Municipal



Bono Region

Louisa Acheampong – Tain District



Bono East

Diana Attaa Kusiwaa – Nkoroanza East Municipal



Northern Region

Hajia Ayishetu Seidu – Savelugu Municipal



North East

Zeweratu Mada Nashiru – Chereponi District

Rashidatu Mahama – East Mamprusi Municipal



Upper West

Kathrine Lankono – Nadowli-Kaleo District

Christine Bombanye Amadu – Jirapa Municipal

Ayisha Imoro Batong – Sissala West District



Upper East

Rita Atanga – Bongo District

Vida Anaab Akantagwire – Builsa North Municipal

Agnes Anamoo – Nabdam District



Savannah

Veronica Alele – Bole District

Losina Barikisu – Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District



