MMDCEs list: Meet Akufo-Addo’s female nominees

General News of Monday, 20 September 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
• Government released full list of MMDCEs on September 19
• Majority of the nominees are men
• Women nominees managed to get 36 slots
Ahafo, Western and Western North were the only regions that did not produce any nominees for the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assembly, MMDA, positions released on Sunday, September 19, 2021.
The official list of persons nominated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to lead government business at the local level was released by Local Government Minister Dan Botwe at a press briefing held at the Ministry of Information.
Per GhanaWeb’s count, 36 women are in the running to occupy offices of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives, MMDCEs across 13 regions.
Greater Accra, Eastern and Ashanti regions produced eight, five and four nominees respectively while Central, Upper East and Upper West produced three nominees each.
The sector Minister, Dan Botwe, while addressing journalists said the released list has been forwarded to the various regional ministers.
He explained that regional ministers are now required to contact the elections management body, Electoral Commission, to commence processes for assembly elections on the various nominees.
See the full list of female nominees for the MMDAs:
Greater Accra
Mariama Karley Amui – Ablekuma Central Municipal
Elizabeth Kawtsoo Tawiah Sackey – Accra Metropolitan
Sarah D. Pobee – Ada East District
Salma Mohammed Sani Adams – Ayawaso East Municipal
Sandra Owusu Ahimkorah – Ayawaso West Municipal
Elizabeth Kaakie Mann – Ga East Municipal
Jennifer dede Afagbedzi – La Nkwantanan Madina Municipal
Anna Adukwe Addo – Tema West Municipal
Ashanti
Martina Appiah Nyantakyi – Ahafo Ano North Municipal
Rebecca Yeboah – Atwima Nwabiagya North District
Faustina Amissah – Obuasi East District
Catherine Reckling – Sekyere South District
Central
Hanna Asamoah – Agona East District
Felicia Ntrakwah Amissah – Assin South District
Anita Love Obo Amissah – Awutu Senya West District
Eastern
Akosua Asabea Annah – Abuakwa South Municipal
Victoria Adu – Birim Central Municipal
Josephine Awuku Ansaa Inkoom – Ayensuano District
Comfort Asante – New Juaben North Municipal
Margaret Darko – Suhum Municipality
Volta
Emelia Amefa Atadziamah – Agotime Ziope District
Oti
Millicent Karbuki Carboo – Biakoye District
Elizabeth Kessewaah Adjornor – Jasikan Municipal
Bono Region
Louisa Acheampong – Tain District
Bono East
Diana Attaa Kusiwaa – Nkoroanza East Municipal
Northern Region
Hajia Ayishetu Seidu – Savelugu Municipal
North East
Zeweratu Mada Nashiru – Chereponi District
Rashidatu Mahama – East Mamprusi Municipal
Upper West
Kathrine Lankono – Nadowli-Kaleo District
Christine Bombanye Amadu – Jirapa Municipal
Ayisha Imoro Batong – Sissala West District
Upper East
Rita Atanga – Bongo District
Vida Anaab Akantagwire – Builsa North Municipal
Agnes Anamoo – Nabdam District
Savannah
Veronica Alele – Bole District
Losina Barikisu – Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District