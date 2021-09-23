MMDCEs list: Aggrieved people demonstrating are rented - NPP man

Politics of Thursday, 23 September 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A communication team member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwesi Botchwey, has suggested some of the individuals demonstrating against the nominees for the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives are rented.



Kwesi Botchwey opined that some aggrieved persons for the job but were not selected could have rented the crowd to demonstrate.



He said President Akufo-Addo has the power to appoint persons he believes are competent for the job.



According to him, all the people appointed or nominated must be supported if they are approved by the various assemblies.



He advised persons who want to get nominations or appointments to serve the party in their best capacities because loyalty pays.



He said persons who serve their parties with dedication and loyalty are rewarded for their work.



He described the violence recorded in some of the areas as unfortunate and asked the Police to deal with those behind the violence.