MMDCEs list: Adjei Sowah out, Elizabeth Sackey in for Accra Mayor position

Source: 3news.com

Former Deputy Greater Accra Region Minister, Madam Elizabeth K. T. Sackey has been named for the position of the Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) pending approval by assembly members.



She replaces Mr Mohammed Adjei Sowah who was the Accra Mayor during President Akufo-Addo’s first term.



Local Government Minister Mr Dan Botwe officially released the list of of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) on Sunday September 19 at a press conference in Accra.



The full list, he said, will be published on the Facebook page of the Ministry of Information.



The Okere Lawmaker told the country that the MMDCE potion is an opportunity to serve the nation, hence there is no need to engage in violence when a preferred candidate has not been selected.



There were disturbances in Odododiodoo following news that Mr Adjei Sowah was not reappointed by the President.



But Adjei Sowah denounced the demonstration staged on Saturday purportedly demanding his renomination as Accra mayor.



The youth burnt tyres amid chanting of ‘war’ songs in Jamestown.



Four of the ringleaders were subsequently arrested by the police, for creating “a sense of fear and disorder”.



The police said their preliminary investigations suggest that the youth, believed to be members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), were protesting in anticipation of the list of metropolitan, municipal and district chief executives (MMDCEs) to be released on Sunday, September 19.



But in a statement released on Saturday, Nii Adjei Sowah stressed: “I unequivocally denounce any form of disturbances in my name.”



He asked supporters to recognize the President’s authority to nominate individuals of his choice to promote his agenda.



He, therefore, pledged his total support for the President’s nomination, which is Elizabeth Sackey.



