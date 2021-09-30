MMDCEs for Offinso, Juaben and Atwima Nwabiagya South rejected

General News of Thursday, 30 September 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Three MMDCE nominees by President Nana Akufo-Addo in the Ashanti region have been rejected by their respective assembly members.



The rejected nominees are David A. Asare, the nominee for Offinso North who had 57.60% of the total votes cast, Michael Awuku Amoah nominee for Atwima Nwabiagya South with 61.30% and Juaben nominee Alex Sarfo Kantanka the constituency chairman also secured a little of six votes out of 26 total votes cast.



So far 18 out of 43 MMDCEs nominees have been approved with the majority of them securing 100% overwhelming endorsement.



Meanwhile, the confirmation of MMDCE nominees for the Volta region has begun today, Thursday 30th September 2021 as nominees for the North Dayi District, Kpando and Hohoe Municipalities await their fates to be decided by the Assembly members.



The exercise is also expected to take place in other Districts and Municipalities until Friday 8th October 2021.



Out of the 18 nominees in the region, 11 are new entrants while the other 7 are persons who have been retained having served in the first term of President Akufo-Addo.