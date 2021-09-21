MMDCEs: Reconsider your list – PNC to Akufo-Addo

General News of Tuesday, 21 September 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Peoples National Convention (PNC) has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to reconsider his list of nominees of metropolitan, municipal and district chief executives (MMDCEs).



The list was made public on Sunday, September 19 through the Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Dan Botwe.



But the opposition PNC is worried Article 35(6b) of the constitution, which demands gender parity, has been undermined.



“This is very worrying since the unfair treatment meted out to the female gender is becoming the norm,” a statement issued by General Secretary Janet Asana Nabla said.



The statement further said the figure has hovered around 15 percent in the past, a figure she describes as “inappropriate”.



“Certainly, the female gender constitutes the majority of our population and as such appointing few of them in this very important position of MMDCEs cannot be in line with the dictate of the constitution.”



Out of the 260 persons nominated by President Akufo-Addo, only 38 are females.



The PNC wants the president to reconsider this list, assuring that its government in future “would pass the Affirmative Action Bill to ensure adequate representation of women in all appointed positions”.