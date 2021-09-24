MMDCEs: President’s nominee for Yendi rejected

General News of Friday, 24 September 2021

Source: 3news.com

President’s nominee for the Yendi Municipal Assembly, Alhaji Ahmed Yussuf Abubakar, has been rejected by the Assembly members.



He polled 21 votes out of a total of 41 ballots on Friday, September 24.



Regional Electoral Commissioner Lucas Yiryil who declared the results said the nominee had 51 percent of the votes and is qualified for a second round, which will be conducted by the Electoral Commission within 10 days.



The nominee served as the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) in President Akufo-Addo’s first term.



Meanwhile, the first of 260 nominated metropolitan, municipal and district chief executives (MMDCEs) was approved by assembly members.



On Thursday, September 23, Bismark Baisie Nkum was approved as Chief Executive for Gomoa West District after he polled 39 out of 52 votes cast.



He was renominated as a District Chief Executive (DCE) by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Coincidentally, he is the President of the National Association of Local Authorities of Ghana (NALAG).



Among personalities at the elections was Minister of Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.