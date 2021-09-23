MMDCEs: Police deny 12 NPP Chereponi protesters bail

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 23 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Some NPP supporters engaged in violence to protest the nomination of Zuweratu Nashiru as DCE for Chereponi



• The suspects were arrested in connection with some disturbances that followed the announcement of MMDCE nominees



• A request for their bail by a delegation of NPP Regional Executives has been rejected by the police



12 New Patriotic Party supporters who were arrested for some disturbances recorded in Chereponi following the announcement of the MMDCEs list have been denied bail by the police.



The 12 were arrested in connection with a demonstration that followed the nomination of Hajia Zuweratu Nashiru as District Chief Executive for the Chereponi area.



According to a report by Adomonline sighted by GhanaWeb, a bail request was put in for the suspects by a delegation of NPP Regional Executives led by the North East Regional Chairman, Nurudeen Fuseini.



They reportedly held a meeting with the Regional Command requesting for a bail for the suspects but had their request turned down by the police with an insistence to screen the suspects and process the culprits for court.

The dozen supporters of the ruling party were arrested on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, in a house-to-house search operation by the police led by the Regional Commander, DCOP Moses Ali who was joined by nearly eighty heavily armed police troops alongside three senior officers.

The suspects include Kwabena Manteng, 43; Iddrisu Abdul-Rahaman, 42; Sumaila Ibrahim, 16; Kasim Abdul-Aziz, 28; Kasim Latif, 65; and Ibrahim Awuffor, 23.



The rest are Osman Yussif, 36; Mohammed Abdul-Latif, 29; Fuseini Bawa, 30; Kwame Mahamud, 31; Bashiru Ayabli, 28 and Arimiyaw, 22.



According to the police, the identification of the suspects came from a careful analysis of several video footages that went viral when a group of NPP supporters in Chereponi went on rampage on Sunday, protesting against the president’s DCE nominee for the area.



The violent protest led to the destruction of several NPP properties and at least one person wounded after the angry supporters invaded the residence of the constituency chairman.

In their initial interaction after their meeting with the police, a member of the party’s executive told Joy News that the suspects had been granted bail.



The police later disputed the claim insisting that the suspects will be held and processed for court.



However, some disappointed NPP supporters in Chereponi have described the arrest of their compatriots as adding salt to their wounds following the president’s nomination of a candidate they disapprove of.



One of the DCE hopefuls, S. K. Orlando is reported to have warned of severe consequences if the suspects were not released.