MMDCE riots: Deal with lawless party folks 'surgically' – Professor Addei

Politics of Wednesday, 29 September 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

A former Rector of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) Professor Stephen Adei has called on the security agencies to deal with New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters who go on rampage destroying state properties because their preferred candidates were not appointed as Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs).



A group of angry supporters of the NPP have been destroying state properties protesting the fact that their candidates were not appointed by President Akufo-Addo.



In the Tema Central constituency, the angry youth locked up the party’s office after the President, Nana Akufo-Addo, nomination Yohane Armah Ashitey as the Metropolitan Chief Executive.



Members of the group preferred Charles Boateng for the job.



The group says the President must reward their hardworking preferred candidate.



Similar disturbances happened in Odododiodoo in Greater Accra and Chereponi in the North East East Region.



In Chereponi, the Police arrested 12 for rioting.



Reacting to these developments in an exclusive interview of the Class Morning Show on Class91.3FM, Prof Adei said such lawlessness must not be allowed to go unpunished.



To told show host, Kofi Oppong Asamoah that: “In this nation, we must be very careful because people have arrogated to themselves the tendency to things they want. What they want is law.”



He said: “So long as the current constitution prevails, the president has the sole prerogative to appoint a DCE and metropolitan assembly mayors and, therefore, he doesn’t have to answer to anybody.



“In fact, I was quiet surprised that he took so long in a second term for this to happen. I’m told they wanted to consult people and other things and that is an internal party politics. But I can see that some NPP people, to them, this is their last chance under Akufo-Addo. Even if there’s another NPP government, it is not going to be Akufo-Addo by law, but that does not give anybody the right to demonstrate, to burn tyres and I think that it is absolutely lawlessness and they must be dealt with surgically. You cannot have this situation of lawlessness”.