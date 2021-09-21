MMDCE nominees: 12 arrested over Chereponi riots

Regional News of Tuesday, 21 September 2021

Source: 3news.com

Twelve persons believed to be supporters of the New Patriotic Party(NPP), in the Chereponi district of the North East region, have been arrested for their alleged role in the disturbances in the area on Sunday, September 19 following the nomination of Zuwweiratu Mada Nashuru as the District Chief Executive.



They are Kwabena Manteng, 43, Iddrisu Abdul-Rahaman ,42, Sumaila Ibrahim ,16, Kasim Abdul-Aziz ,28, Kasim Latif ,65, Ibrahim Awuffor,23, Osman Yussif ,36, Mohammed Abdul-Latif ,29, Fuseini Bawah ,30, Kwame Mahamud ,31, Bashiru Ayabli ,29 and Arimiyaw, 22.



They have been sent to the Regional Police Headquarters, Nalerigu for further action.



Some aggrieved youth in Chereponi vandalised several properties after Local Government Minister Dan Botwe had announced the list of the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs).



The youth said they felt disappointed and betrayed by the party leadership in the Constituency and the region hence their action.



During the announcement of the list, Mr Dan Botwe called for calm saying the MMDCEs position is service to the nation hence, persons whose preferred choices were not selected should not engage in disturbances.



“The whole idea is service to the nation. So far, as far as I am concerned and all well-meaning Ghanaians know, this is aspiring to serve our motherland. If an opportunity has not been given to you to serve there cannot be any reason for disturbances.



“If truly you wanted to serve, then there is absolutely no basis for you to involve in disorderly conduct,” he said at a press conference in Accra while announcing the list.



The National Security Coordinator on Saturday, September 18 issued security alerts to all security councils across the nation ahead of the announcement of list.



The alert, captured in the form of a memo, has the subject: ‘ANTICIPATING OF POSSIBLE VIOLENCE AHEAD OF THE ANNOUNCEMENT OF MMDCES’.



It was issued on Thursday, September 16 to chairs of regional security councils (REGSECs), municipal security councils (MUSECs) and district security councils (DISECs).



“There are indications of possible clashes ahead of the announcement of MMDCEs in parts of the country,” it stated.



“REGSEC, MUSEC and DISEC are hereby urged to be on high alert to pre-empt breach of peace in the respective areas.”