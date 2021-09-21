MMDCE nominations lack gender diversity - NALAG

Politics of Tuesday, 21 September 2021

Source: atinkaonline.com

The National Association of Local Authorities of Ghana (NALAG) has expressed disappointment in the number of women nominated for the consideration of Metropolitan Municipal and District Assembly Executives (MMDCEs).



Out of the 260 nominees, 38 are females whereas 222 are males.



No female was nominated in the Western and Ahafo regions according to the list.



In the Greater Accra Region, eight females were nominated for the MMDCEs role. But 21 males were nominated in the same region.



Speaking on Atinka News Monday afternoon, the General Secretary of NALAG, Kokro Amankwah noted that women who get the opportunity to serve as MMDCES do well and was expecting the president to add more than to reduce it to 38.



He further pleaded with the various Assembly members not to reject any woman when voting to reduce the already existing small number.